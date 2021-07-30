Sonu Nigam's Birthday: Hilarious Times When The Singer Mimicked Legends In Front Of Them

Sonu Nigam has been among the popular singers in the last two decades, but that has not been his only talent. The artist has also acted in films, composed music, and hosted TV shows in the past. Among his other talents that are comparatively lesser-known is that he can mimic singers and other artists, and this knack has often left his fans and celebrities in splits.

As the Kal Ho Naa Ho star turns 48, here's looking at times when the mimic Sonu Nigam made headlines:

While many artists at various shows, it would require some courage to mimic them in front of them. Sonu has done so multiple times in the past. One such instance was on the reality show Indian Idol.

Sonu mimicked Udit Narayan in front of him. The artist first shared how the veteran had expressions as if he was dancing, and then recreated his hit track Main Nikla Gaddi Legi. The singer did not mind it, and was so impressed that he had a hearty laugh on it.

His mimicry was not restricted to just singers, he even did not hesitate to mimic lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, who was also one of the judges on the reality show, in front of him.

Video: Sony Channel YouTube

Even frequent collaborator Anu Malik, did not escape Sonu's commendable mimicry and gave his own twist to the music composer's Unchi hai building. He quipped that many had taken inspiration from Anu, and gave the example of Alisha Chinai, who too was on the judges' panel, and how he had rendered Sexy Sexy song in a similar way.

In the video, which had another segment from the reality show, one could also see him mimicking Kailash Kher's Allah Ke Bande in front of the singer. Kher was left in splits by the rendition.

Sonu Nigam once appeared on Shekhar Suman's Movers & Shakers and shared how Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan would h sing Titanic hit My Heart Will Go On.

Video: YouTube

That was not all, he could even take out the female voice in his songs. An example of this was the title song of Tees Maar Khan,where he reportedly used over 50 voices.

