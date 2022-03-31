Last Updated:

Sonu Nigam's Padma Shri Award Winning Bash; Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & More Attend

From Jackie Shroff to Anil Kapoor, celebrities attended Sonu Nigam's Padma Shri winning bash. Know the attendees and who wore what:

Written By
Swati Singh
Sonu Nigam
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singer Sonu Nigam has been awarded with Padma Shri award on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sonu Nigam
Image: Varinder Chawla

The singer was clicked at the Padma Shri award winning bash with family and close industry friends. 

Shaan Mukherji
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singer Shaan wore a casual fit which included a green coloured plain t-shirt and a pair of black denims.

Jackie Shroff
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the event as he donned a white coloured pants and teamed it up with a fluorescent green blazer.

Anil Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper as he also attended Sonu Nigam's Padma Shri award winning bash. He wore a pair of black pants and navy blue jacket.

Neha Bhasis
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singer Neha Bhasin looked pretty in a red coloured bow top teamed up with yellow printed thigh length skirt.

Rohit Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rohit Roy was also clicked during the grand event. Roy looked stunning in a blue and purple printed shirt with a pair of dark blue denim.

Tags: sonu nigam, anil kapoor, padma shri
