Sonu Nigam's Padma Shri Award Winning Bash; Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & More Attend

Quick links:
Singer Sonu Nigam has been awarded with Padma Shri award on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The singer was clicked at the Padma Shri award winning bash with family and close industry friends.
Singer Shaan wore a casual fit which included a green coloured plain t-shirt and a pair of black denims.
Actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the event as he donned a white coloured pants and teamed it up with a fluorescent green blazer.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper as he also attended Sonu Nigam's Padma Shri award winning bash. He wore a pair of black pants and navy blue jacket.
Singer Neha Bhasin looked pretty in a red coloured bow top teamed up with yellow printed thigh length skirt.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.