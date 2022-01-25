Sony Acquires Bob Dylan's Entire Music Catalogue, Rights To Future Releases In Major Deal

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has forged a massive deal with Sony Music Entertainment. The label will now fully hold Dylan’s entire back catalogue of recorded music, along with the 'rights to multiple future new releases'. The deal comes as a part of Sony Music's major expansion of its six-decade-long relationship with the artist. The label's official website quipped that the landmark agreement was concluded in July 2021 and comprises 'the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962'.

It includes his debut album and continues through 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. The announcement also comes on the 60th anniversary of Dylan's 'singular recording career'. He was signed with Columbia Records in the year 1961 and recorded his debut album in the same year. Sony's statement also quipped how Bob continues to have a 'profound and global impact on culture'.

Sony acquires Bob Dylan's entire music catalogue in a massive deal

Expressing thoughts on the latest acquisition, Bob said "Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I'm glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong." Sony Music News also shared the news via Twitter with a video encapsulating Dylan's musical journey since its inception. In the caption, they wrote, "May your song always be sung And may you stay forever young".

May your song always be sung

And may you stay forever young



Bob Dylan signed to Columbia Records in 1961 and today Sony Music announced it has fully acquired his entire catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases. pic.twitter.com/hdVaHGkuhi — Sony Music News (@sonymusicnews) January 24, 2022

Bob Dylan and SME will continue their collaboration on multiple 'future catalogue reissues' in his highly acclaimed Bootleg Series, which commenced in 1991 and includes14 releases. The agreement also provides for Sony Music to engage in additional projects with the legendary singer.

Sony Music Group's chairman Rob Stringer also stated, "Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership."

Meanwhile, the 80-year-old continues to travel extensively for his upcoming tours, and on Monday, announced the dates of his Spring U.S. tour, which is slated to continue into 2024. Dylan is famous for his albums like Blowin' In the Wind, End of the Line, Like a Rolling Stone among others.

