Sony & Warner Music Announce Suspension Of All Operations In Russia Amid War In Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 15, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to call upon global powers to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of special military operation in Eastern Ukraine. Amidst bombardments on residential areas and distress, millions of civilians of the war-hit country have fled their homes to take refuge in neighbouring countries. As the world witnesses a major humanitarian crisis, people join hands to provide them with financial aid and support.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Mila Kunis, Leonardo Dicaprio and more have extended their support to the war-hit country and pledged a large sum of money. Additionally, big shot companies like Netlfix, Discovery and more have taken measures from their end to strongly condemn Russia's action. Adding to the list is Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group, both of whom previously announced financial aid to the distressed citizens of Ukraine.

Sony & Warner Music suspend operations in Russia

As per a report from Variety, Sony Music Group announced the suspension of all operations in Russia in light of President Vladimir Putin's declaration of special military operation in Ukraine on February 25. In a statement obtained by the outlet, they stated, ''Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need.'' Moreover, as per the outlet, the company will continue to pay its staffers for an 'undetermined time' while they figure out artists' situations.

As part of its aid to the people of Ukraine, Sony Music Group is donating to the Red Cross, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LH72Fb93kc — Sony Music (@sonymusic) March 2, 2022

On the other hand, Warner Music Group also suspended their operations in Russia in light of the invasion. Confirming the same to Variety, the company said in a statement, ''Warner Music Group is suspending operations in Russia, including investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities, and manufacturing of all physical products,'' The company promised to fulfil their obligations to their 'people, artists, and songwriters' and continue their support to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Learn more about how you can help support ICRC and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: https://t.co/xtf64DOznf pic.twitter.com/FzI7CMKtyJ — Warner Music Group (@warnermusic) March 1, 2022

With Sony and Warner music group announcing their suspension in Russia, all three major labels including Universal Music Group have stopped operation in the country. Notably, the three labels have also donated to humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

Image: AP/Unsplash