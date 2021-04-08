Sophie Turner Reviews 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', Taylor Swift Bends Knee For Queen In The North

After dropping You All Over Me, pop star Taylor Swift has released another track titled, Mr. Perfectly Fine on Wednesday, April 7. When the track caught Sophie Turner’s attention, the Games of Thrones’ Queen in the North aka Sansa Stark, took to her Instagram story to review the Love Story singer’s new song. Sophie who is now married to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas shared a clip of the song on the photo-sharing application.

While doing so, she also tagged Swift and wrote, “It’s not Not a bop”. Upon seeing her sweet review, Taylor Swift was quick to acknowledge it by re-posting Sophie’s reaction on her own Instagram profile. While re-sharing the post, Taylor hailed the Queen of Games of Thrones and wrote back, “Forever bending the Knee to the queen of the north”. Here’s taking a quick look at both the Instagram stories below:

Taylor Swift's response:

The funny social media banter between the two celebs have garnered a lot of attention from their fans. Many speculate that this interaction could be their responses to the speculation that Mr. Perfectly Fine is about Joe Jonas. For the unversed, Joe and Swift dated each other at the time of the release of her second album, Fearless and ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’, is about one of Taylor’s former lover who moved on too quickly. Netizens have flooded Twitter with various reactions, while some are appreciating Sophie Turner for posting the story. On the other hand, many want to follow in the footsteps of Taylor by kneeling before the Queen. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

joe jonas will never be free — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) April 7, 2021

NOT TAYLOR RESPONDING. YES TAYLOR WE FOREVER BEND THE KNEE TO OUR QUEEN IN THE NORTH. i love my queens!!!!#MrPerfectlyFine pic.twitter.com/XAXoa5UVur — gabâºâº (@brieambles) April 7, 2021

Mr. Perfectly fine is one amongst the six vault tracks from her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). While releasing her unheard track from her vault, Taylor cheekily tweeted, "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE”. Fearless (Taylor’s version), which has now become one of the highly anticipated albums of Summer 2021, releases this Friday on April 9. In the lyrics of the newly released track, Swift can be heard reflecting on a lost love who looked in her eye and told her he would never go away. Listen to the track below:

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up



My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

