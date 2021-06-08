Last Updated:

Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Enjoy A Fun Banter Trolling Each Other Ahead Of The Verzuz Battle

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow get into a trolling exchange with each other on social media to give their fans a glimpse on their upcoming Verzuz Battle.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
soulja boy

IMAGE- SOULJA BOY & BOW WOW'S INSTAGRAM


Anticipation for the virtual DJ battle between Crank That singer Soulja Boy and Wanted singer Bow Wow has grown significantly thanks to their trolling exchange on social media. The duo has been at it for over a few days ahead of their Verzuz battle and the recent jab from Bow Wow has fans begging the duo to continue their battle. Take a look at the series of tweets from the rappers and the fans enjoying the internet battle between Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow.

Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow

The start of the epic social media battle between the two artists was when Bow Wow took to his Twitter to use the '#AskBow' hashtag to answer his fans' questions. Grabbing the opportunity, Soulja Boy replied to him tweeting 'How you get so lame?'. This earned him a prompt response from Bow Wow who took a dig at Soulja Boy's receding hairline over the years asking him 'to watch his hairline lately'.

READ | Soulja Boy playing Football Manager for first time prompts hilarious reactions from fans
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

This started a battle prior to their actual Verzuz battle with both the singer going back and forth with hilarious personal jabs at each other. At one point, Big Draco uploaded a screenshot of both their net worths where evidently, he triumphed over his competitor and even offered his Lambourgini if Bow Wow won the battle. The hysterical Twitter drama has led the fans to anticipate their real battle on Verzuz TV's Verzuz battle.

READ | Blac Chyna leaves her No Jumper interview after being asked about Soulja Boy, Watch

Netizens' reaction to the Twitter battle

Fans could not get enough of the side-splitting Twitter exchange between the famous American rappers. One fan urged the duo to keep going as they took no side but were getting entertained. Many fans praised the rappers' diss at each other as one fan commented that the duo was their favourite 'frenemies'. Some shared hilarious reaction images to respond to the social media battle.

READ | Soulja Boy accused of sexual assault by former personal assistant; rapper denies charge

More on Soulja Boy's songs

The 30-year-old rapper released his first single in 2007 called 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' which peaked top on the Billboard Hot 100. His other singles included Kiss Me Thru the Phone, Pretty Boy Swag, and Speakers Going Hammer contributed to his success in the industry. The rapper also appeared in shows such as Deep in The Game, Soulja Boy: The Movie, and Officer Down. 

READ | Randy Orton TROLLS American rapper Soulja Boy during Twitter argument

IMAGE- SOULJA BOY & BOW WOW'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT