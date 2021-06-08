Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Enjoy A Fun Banter Trolling Each Other Ahead Of The Verzuz Battle

Anticipation for the virtual DJ battle between Crank That singer Soulja Boy and Wanted singer Bow Wow has grown significantly thanks to their trolling exchange on social media. The duo has been at it for over a few days ahead of their Verzuz battle and the recent jab from Bow Wow has fans begging the duo to continue their battle. Take a look at the series of tweets from the rappers and the fans enjoying the internet battle between Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow.

Soulja Boy Vs Bow Wow

The start of the epic social media battle between the two artists was when Bow Wow took to his Twitter to use the '#AskBow' hashtag to answer his fans' questions. Grabbing the opportunity, Soulja Boy replied to him tweeting 'How you get so lame?'. This earned him a prompt response from Bow Wow who took a dig at Soulja Boy's receding hairline over the years asking him 'to watch his hairline lately'.

This started a battle prior to their actual Verzuz battle with both the singer going back and forth with hilarious personal jabs at each other. At one point, Big Draco uploaded a screenshot of both their net worths where evidently, he triumphed over his competitor and even offered his Lambourgini if Bow Wow won the battle. The hysterical Twitter drama has led the fans to anticipate their real battle on Verzuz TV's Verzuz battle.

How you get so lame? 🤔 https://t.co/wmLXyjv87p — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 7, 2021

I dunno i should ask you! Have you seen your hairline lately? https://t.co/PsHW8ZGKc5 — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 7, 2021

Damn @smoss im up 28 M’s on u Lil pee wee 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 u worried about hair cuts get ya money up pic.twitter.com/ItAkmhlzDE — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 7, 2021

Netizens' reaction to the Twitter battle

Fans could not get enough of the side-splitting Twitter exchange between the famous American rappers. One fan urged the duo to keep going as they took no side but were getting entertained. Many fans praised the rappers' diss at each other as one fan commented that the duo was their favourite 'frenemies'. Some shared hilarious reaction images to respond to the social media battle.

🕺🏿🕺🏿🦅🦅🦅



I like this keep it going



No sides taken



Here for the bants — S!las (@iamninosilas) June 7, 2021

My favorite frenemies 😂😂😂😂 they crack me up 😭😭😭😭 — Alice_inwndrlnd (@aliceMchavez) June 8, 2021

More on Soulja Boy's songs

The 30-year-old rapper released his first single in 2007 called 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' which peaked top on the Billboard Hot 100. His other singles included Kiss Me Thru the Phone, Pretty Boy Swag, and Speakers Going Hammer contributed to his success in the industry. The rapper also appeared in shows such as Deep in The Game, Soulja Boy: The Movie, and Officer Down.

IMAGE- SOULJA BOY & BOW WOW'S INSTAGRAM

