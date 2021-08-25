South Korean Actor Park Yoochun Denies Re:Cielo & YouTuber's Accusations

South Korean actor Park Yoochun has recently addressed to the recent accusations made against him by his agency Re:Cielo. He has denied the accusations in an official statement. The statement was published on his official Japanese fan site. Earlier this month, it had been reported that he had signed a contract with a new agency. Following reports, the agency announced their plans to take legal action against Yoochun for contract violation and defamation.

Park Yoochun denies Re:Cielo's accusation

Earlier, media outlet called Yonhap reported that Park Yoochun had signed a new agency based in Japan because Re:Cielo had barely paid him during the two years he worked with them. Post reports, Re:Cielo had released an official statement and denied the claims. They had announced their plans to take Yoochun to the court.

On August 24, Yoochun had posted an official statement on his official Japanese fan site. This is the first time that the South Korean actor has addressed the matter. Read the statement translation below:

Hello. This is Yoochun. I’ve turned over a new leaf, and I’m doing my best to prepare for the future. I knew that the slanderous reports, which aren’t true at all and have no grounds, have been bothering everyone who believes in me for the past few days, and if this is something I need to do in order to move on to the future with the past behind me, I think it’s something I should do confidently without wavering or avoiding it no matter how unfair or unjust it is. A few months ago, I learned an unimaginably shocking truth about the CEO of Re:Cielo, and I tried to listen to an explanation on this, but I couldn’t contact him and eventually decided to carry out civil and criminal legal proceedings against the CEO. Regarding this, the other party didn’t even explain and instead mobilized a few reporters to raise criminal charges such as fraud and embezzlement against me, and they’re responding by busily wiring all kinds of slanderous reports and information that aren’t true, but none of the criminal charges raised by the other party are true at all. In particular, the claim made by a YouTuber on August 22, 2021 that I contacted a fan personally and sexually harassed her is not true at all, and this is another case of groundless slander. Since this is a very deliberate personal attack, I’ll be preparing to make a legal response. Currently, I’ve already submitted to the law firm all of the evidence material that proves the wrongful civil and criminal cases regarding Re:Cielo’s CEO, and that includes evidence material that can set right the false suspicion the other party raised against me. However, since those particular cases all pertain to a very serious crime, I will not reveal them so that the investigative agencies can investigate properly and take proper action. I believe that the injustice I experienced due to the other party and the false slander against me will all be revealed soon. All the future processes will take some time, but I’ll transparently share everything for the all the fans who support me. I sincerely thank you for not giving up and believing me until the end. August 24, 2021 From Yoochun

Re:Cielo is created by the manager who worked with Yoochun since the time he started promoting with JYJ after TVXQ’s disbandment. The official statement by the agency claims that Yoochun's accusations of the CEO's embezzlement are false. The agency had claimed that the actor used the company's card to pay his personal entertainment costs, living expenses and the cost of luxury bags he bought for his girlfriend at the time, while the agency helped him to pay off his personal debt issues that ammounted to approximately 2 billion won ($1,710,860).

IMAGE: PARK YOOCHUN'S INSTAGRAM