South Korean Boyband FTISLAND Announces First Comeback Mini-album In Over 2 Years

South Korean boy band FTISLAND has recently announced their comeback. The K-pop group took to their official Instagram handle and unveiled a title poster and a teaser schedule for their forthcoming eighth mini-album titled LOCK UP. The title track is named Unthinkable, and the poster shows something tied up in chains and locked tight.

FTISLAND announces comeback mini-album

The forthcoming mini-album, LOCK UP by FTISLAND (Five Treasure Island) will express the painful moments of love that one has kept away in their Pandora Box of memories after a breakup. The album will deal with the moment someone is faced with a breakup to the moment they decide that they will love again.

The title track Unthinkable will essay the realistic thoughts of wanting to accept a break-up with one's partner but not being able to do so. The group's lead vocalist Lee Hong Ki's emotional voice and the sad atmosphere of the track will move listeners. LOCK UP is the group's first comeback in over two years and two months ever since they released ZAPPING in the year 2019. The new mini-album will be released on December 10.

The group currently consists of only three members- the main vocalist, Lee Hong Ki, the bassist Lee Lae Jin, and the drummer Choi Min Hwan, after the exit of three ex-members from the group including Oh Won-bin, who left the band in 2009, Song Seung Hyun who departed from the group in 2019. The K-pop group was declared inactive due to several reasons, including its former member Choi Jong Hoon's involvement in The Burning Sun scandal, as well as the mandatory enlistment of the remaining three members.

FTISLAND made its debut back in 2007 in Korea and then in Japan in 2008. It went on to become one of the earliest boybands to fuel the K-pop boom. It had paved the way for other groups like Day6, N.Flying, and Xdinary Heroes. The boy band celebrated their active years in the K-pop industry with the release of their Japanese compilation album titled 10th Anniversary All-Time Best/Yellow (2010-2020) that ranked Number 7 on Japan's Oricon Chart.

