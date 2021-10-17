Last Updated:

South Korean Boyband THE BOYZ Unveils An Intriguing Teaser For Comeback With 'Maverick'

THE BOYZ

South Korean boy band THE BOYZ recently took to their official Twitter handle and gave their fans and followers a first glimpse of their next comeback album. On October 17, the boy band released their very first teaser for their upcoming return. The picture is a beautiful yet haunting 'artwork image' that appears to be hinting at their concept for the comeback. Scroll down to read more. 

THE BOYZ tease their comeback

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, THE BOYZ officially announced that they will be dropping their third single album titled Maverick on November 1 at 6 pm KST. Sharing the glimpse of their third single album, the group wrote, "THE BOYZ 3RD SINGLE ALBUM [MAVERICK] ARTWORK IMAGE 2021.11.01 6PM Release."

According to Soompi, earlier, on October 15, the 11-member group's agency Cre Ker Entertainment had officially announced, "THE BOYZ is confirmed to be making their comeback on November 1, and three months after [their last comeback], they are preparing for a new round of comeback promotions."

The K-pop idol, THE BOYZ's last comeback was in the month of August this year. They had released their sixth mini-album, THRILL-ING. Along with the album, they also released a title track, THRILL RIDE.

