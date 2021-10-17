South Korean Boyband THE BOYZ Unveils An Intriguing Teaser For Comeback With 'Maverick'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@THEBOYZ
South Korean boy band THE BOYZ recently took to their official Twitter handle and gave their fans and followers a first glimpse of their next comeback album. On October 17, the boy band released their very first teaser for their upcoming return. The picture is a beautiful yet haunting 'artwork image' that appears to be hinting at their concept for the comeback. Scroll down to read more.
THE BOYZ 3RD SINGLE ALBUM [MAVERICK] ARTWORK IMAGE— 더보이즈(THE BOYZ) (@Creker_THEBOYZ) October 17, 2021
2021.11.01 6PM Release#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #MAVERICK pic.twitter.com/EGaXFSJeSD
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, THE BOYZ officially announced that they will be dropping their third single album titled Maverick on November 1 at 6 pm KST. Sharing the glimpse of their third single album, the group wrote, "THE BOYZ 3RD SINGLE ALBUM [MAVERICK] ARTWORK IMAGE 2021.11.01 6PM Release."
According to Soompi, earlier, on October 15, the 11-member group's agency Cre Ker Entertainment had officially announced, "THE BOYZ is confirmed to be making their comeback on November 1, and three months after [their last comeback], they are preparing for a new round of comeback promotions."
The K-pop idol, THE BOYZ's last comeback was in the month of August this year. They had released their sixth mini-album, THRILL-ING. Along with the album, they also released a title track, THRILL RIDE.
