South Korean President Moon Jae-in Congratulates BTS For Their American Music Awards Win

South Korean boyband BTS recently made history as they became the first South Korean artist to win the Artist Of The Year award at the American Music Awards 2021. The band's loyal fan base Army celebrated their win, not just the fans but South Korean President Moon Jae-in also congratulated the band on their win. BTS via their official Twitter handles reacted to the President's message.

BTS reacts to South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulatory message

BTS scored a big win at the American Music Awards 2021 as they bagged the title of Artist Of The Year. South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated the band for their win and via Twitter wrote, "'A big congratulations and thanks to BTS for winning the AMAs'. We deliver the message of President Moon Jae-in. @BTS_twt #BTS." The tweet also included a note from the President.

The note, roughly translated in English read:

"I would like to send congratulations and thank BTS for winning the AMA Grand Prize. Last month, the US global think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), held an unusual conference on the theme of ‘Korea’s soft power’. At the conference, world-renowned scholar Joseph Nye, the founder of the concept of ‘soft power’, praised South Korea for showing the world’s most dynamic soft power by combining unprecedented economic success and vibrant democracy. It means Korean culture is dominating the world, and it is also showing its strength in national character and diplomacy. BTS’ Grand Prize at the AMA this year confirmed that once again. The news of this conference was only partially reported before, and the reason why I'm introducing it again is that I remembered what Joseph Nye added. He said this, ‘Even though there is no country has been more successful than South Korea over the past 60 years, so many Koreans think they are weak and lagging behind. That affects their optimism and creativity.’ What do you think everyone? Don't you think it's worth having confidence and pride now?"

BTS replied to the President's message via Twitter and wrote, "Mr. President, thank you for congratulating us on our AMAs win. We also feel a sense of pride regarding the meaningful achievement Korean pop music has made in the global music market. We look forward to our culture and artists capturing the hearts of those all over the world in a greater variety of fields in times to come!"

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP