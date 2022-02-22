South Korean Singer-songwriter Cho Seung Youn Aka WOODZ Tests Positive For COVID

In the past few weeks, many K-pop stars contracted the Coronavirus. While the South Korean boy band BTS member V recently recovered from COVID-19, now the singer-songwriter Cho Seung Youn, popularly known as WOODZ tested positive. As per a report by Soompi, the South Korean singer-songwriter tested positive for COVID-19 on February 21.

The singer's agency Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement soon after he tested positive. The statement revealed that WOODZ quarantined himself after his test came positive.

Cho Seung Youn tests positive for COVID-19

As per the official statement, WOODZ experienced mild symptoms, including cold and a mild fever, He took a rapid antigen test over the weekend, which came out positive. The singer immediately went to a hospital for the RT-PCR test. On February 21, WOODZ's test result came out and he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He is currently in self-quarantine and undergoing treatment.

The singer has also halted all of his scheduled activities for the time being and is taking all necessary measures as per the disease control authorities. Yuehua Entertainment further informed the singer's fans that he will not be able to attend the SBS Power FM radio show as per the schedule and asked them to understand his situation. They also promised to take care of the singer and provide him with their best aid.

Here's the statement:

Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment. We are informing you that WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has tested positive for COVID-19. WOODZ conducted a rapid antigen test over the weekend due to mild cold symptoms and a mild fever. The test result came out positive, so he visited the hospital immediately and underwent PCR testing. As a result, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (February 21). Currently, WOODZ is in self-quarantine at home for treatment and rest. He has halted all his scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures directed by the disease control authorities. We ask for your understanding that he will not be able to attend SBS Power FM radio show “Wendy’s Young Street” broadcast this week. We will continue to do our best to aid the artist’s speedy recovery by complying with the guidelines of the disease control authorities. Thank you.

Wishing the singer a speedy recovery!

Image: Instagram/@woodz_dnwm