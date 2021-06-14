South Korea's MP Apologises For Using BTS' Jungkook's Photos To Promote Tattoo Campaign

South Korea MP Ryu Ho-Jeong received backlash when she took to her Instagram account to share pictures of BTS' Jungkook's tattoos. The representative of South Korea’s Justice Party was trying to legalise tattoos and talk about her Tattoo Up Act which aims to make tattooing legal and regulated in Korea. While sharing the pictures, she also used words like, "Take the bandages off of BTS!” This triggered the loyal fan base of the K-pop band who went on to comment and asked her to delete the photos. After the backlash, South Korean MP came forward to issue an apology. Check it out.

South Korea MP Ryu apologises for using Jungkook's photos

As per SCMP, while talking to a Korean radio station on Thursday, Ryu came forward to apologise for the post. She said that she made the post because she wanted to talk about her campaign through "everyday and popular content". She further said that she apologises if anyone is offended.

Despite receiving backlash and issuing an apology, the MP hasn't removed the post from her Instagram account. The fans continue to comment on the post. As per South Korea's law, getting a tattoo is strictly regulated. Although it is not illegal, they consider it as a medical operation that must be performed by a trained doctor, and if anyone violates it they are at risk of going to jail. Various celebrities who get tattoos try to hide with the bandage before appearing in the public.

A look at BTS' Jungook's photos

In the picture shared, Jungkook's tattoos are quite visible. As translated by Korea Boo, her caption reads, "Have you ever seen a 'band-aid' on the body of your favourite celebrity? This hideous sight, which is often seen on Korean TV shows, is created as a measure by the broadcasting station to cover up the 'tattoo'. Claims that tattoos harm ethical feelings or emotions or adversely affect young viewers are not persuasive in the face of freedom of artistic expression. However, ‘tattooing’ is still illegal. It really was. The ‘system’ was not able to keep up with the changes in the world that respect the individuality and creativity of free individuals."

She further wrote, "Beautiful paintings and wonderful words from tattoos that are common around us are illegal in Korea. Korea has over 3 million people with tattoos and tattoos have been deemed as high artistry across the world. Even domestic tattooists are revered as outstanding artists on the world stage but Korea ignored them." Take a look.

