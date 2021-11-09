SP Balasubrahmanyam Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan; Son SP Charan Receives Honour

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last in 2020 was awarded the Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for his contribution to the world of Art. The award was presented to his son, SP Charan on his behalf, by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The famous playback singer crooned several songs spanning multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and even Malayalam.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son collects his posthumous Padma Vibhushan Award

SP Charan, the son of SP Balasubrahmanyam collected his dad's Padma Vibhushan Award at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. The Padma awards 2020 and 2021 took place over the plan of two days and were presided by the President, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah. Here are some pictures of the President handing the Padma Vibhushan Award to SP Balasubrahmanyam's son.

Delhi: Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. His son receives the award. #PadmaAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/HlSQGYmpxv — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Apart from the Padma Vibhushan Award, which the singer was awarded posthumously, he was also the recipient of many other honours for his work in the art industry. He had also been awarded the highest civilian award like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. He also has six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and as many as 25 Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema. The legendary musician was fondly called SPB and was well known for his songs including 'Urvashi Urvashi', which never gets old. He is also remembered for his numbers including Jamamurarathiri, Andhamaina Premarani, Bangaru Kodi Petta and many others.

Listen to SP Balasubrahmanyam's last recorded song here

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away after his battle with COVID and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Chennai post his diagnosis. The singer passed away due to a cardio-respiratory arrest and several celebrities from the industry and fans mourned his loss. The iconic musician's last recorded song, which was for Rajinikanth’s latest release Annaatthe, received heaps of love. The song, Annaatthe Annaatthe was recently released by the makers of the film on YouTube before the film hit the big screen. The song was composed by D Imman and the lyrical video gave fans one last foot-tapping number to remember the iconic singer.

(Image: ANI, Instagram/@SP Balasubrahmanyam)