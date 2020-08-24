SP Balasubramaniam Tests Negative For COVID-19, Son Informs He Is 'fine And Stable'

Noted Indian veteran playback singer, SP Balasubramaniam, who was battling COVID-19 on ECMO support, has been tested negative for the infection. However, owing to his health conditions, the legendary singer is still in the hospital. SP Balasubramaniam’s son, SP Charan issued a statement about his father’s health and informed that his father is fine and stable now.

Balasubramaniam's son shares health update

Thanks for Your Continous Support & Prayers for my father . My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative ...Will keep u posted about the updates . Thanks SP Charan



Earlier, on August 21, the hospital treating the singer issued a statement and had informed that the legendary singer was 'stable', The 74-year-old singer "continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Dr. Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare said in a bulletin on August 21.

"His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," Baskaran said. SP Balasubramaniam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on August 5 after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. His health suffered a set back on August 13 and he was in the Intensive Care Unit on the ventilator.

In a video on Facebook, the singer had announced that he showed symptoms of chest congestion and he went to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a mild Covid-19 infection. He said that he had a cold and his fever had subsided. He was told that he could be in isolation at home but since he stays with his family he opted to get treated in the hospital itself. Since the news about the singer being critical started surfacing the internet, scores of celebrities from the South, as well as North, started praying for the singer’s speedy recovery on their respective social media handles.

