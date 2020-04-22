World Spanish Language Day: Songs To Sing Along & Pretend To Know Fluent Spanish

There are some easy and superb Spanish songs that one can listen to after learning some basic Spanish. There are some famous Spanish singers who gave us a chance to learn some Spanish by listening to these amazing songs. As we celebrate World Spanish Language Day, below are some of the famous songs in Spanish language which are quite easy to learn and sing along-

Here are some Spanish songs that will surely teach you the language:

“Loco Contigo”

Loco Contigo means Crazy with You. This song was sung by DJ Snake, J. Balvin, and Tyga. This Spanish song will surely teach you Spanish and a chance to flaunt your Spanish skills by singing along. The video song is all about fast action, wild sets, and costumes. Especially for Spanish learners, you can enjoy the simple lyrics and basic vocabulary to grab some conversational Spanish.

“Con Altura”

Con Altura which is an easy song to sing along and have fun basically means 'With Height'. This catchy tune is all about living the fun life and enjoying every moment and maybe even relishing a few wild nights. In the song, the cultural significance of the reggaeton sound and flamenco dance moves is worth observing. The music brings both to life, Rosalia’s thoughts on this song, as well as the lyrics.

“Keii”

Sung by Anuel AA, Keii is almost like vocal theatre, really a beautiful song. The story of the song is complete with love, longing, and character development. The rhythm of the song is that charmingly cradles the lyrics and repeatedly shouts out the song. These repeated words provide a point for learners to find repetition which is the best way to practice pronunciation. To practice speaking into your Spanish language journey, it is better that you sing along for practice.

“Recuerdo”

“Recuerdo” which means ‘I Remember’ is sung by the artist named Martina Stoessel, Mau, and Ricky. Listening to this song will bring a tale of one romantic evening to life through vivid images and concise storytelling. This song is really slow and dramatic, it tells all about the story of dancing, kissing and what happens afterwards.

For those who have an interest in learning Spanish, it should take some time to work on understanding all of the lyrics to see the Spanish grammar and vocabulary in action.

