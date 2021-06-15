Spice Girls Mark 25th Anniversary Of 'Wannabe' By Releasing Its New EP Digitally

One of the biggest girl pop groups, of not only the 90s but also the music industry, Spice Girls, is back with a new song to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their super hit single 'WannaBe'. The group is also celebrating the milestone by including their fans in a fun campaign titled ' #IAmASpiceGirl'. Read further to know more about Spice Girls' Wannabe anniversary and the interactive campaign launched by the group.

Spice Girls' Wannabe 25th anniversary

The biggest Spice Girls' song, Wannabe is completing 25 years this year and the group left no stone unturned to celebrate the milestone with their fans around the globe. Taking to their Instagram, the group announced the launch of an entire EP of the single. The group will release a limited edition vinyl and cassette with the original Wannabe single, a remix edit from Junior Vasquez, and the demo version of the single. They will also release a previously unreleased track called 'Feed Your Love'.

Announcing the dates of the release of the EP on the 9th of July, the vinyl and cassette will be released on the 23rd of July. They wrote, 'Wannabe is 25! To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo), and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love'.'

Netizens' reaction to Wannabe EP release

It is needless to say that Spice Girls fans all around the globe went gaga over the announcement. The comment section was flooded with fans expressing their love and anticipation for the EP. Many demanded the girls for a world tour and reunite once again while some fans commented that they had already pre-ordered the EP.

Spice Girls members and history

The British pop group was formed in 1994 comprising of five members namely Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham. Their 'Girl Power' themed songs modified the image of young female singers and the group surged as the teen idol pop group around the globe. Their albums like Spice, Forever, and Spice World went on break several records in the pop world.

