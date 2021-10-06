Spice Girls Teams Up With Universal Music Group's Bravado For Merchandising

The British pop group, Spice Girls has teamed up with Universal Music group for an expansive global right with its in-house merchandise arm Bravado. The partnership will see Bravado represent the girl gang across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products, touring, brand and retail licensing, and distribution on a global scale.

The multi-year partnership marks the first in two decades that Spice Girls' licensing rights have been assigned to a single partner. The deal also promises future new products and capsule collections.

Spice Girls excited to work with Bravado again

Spice Girls recently commemorated the 25th-anniversary super hit single, WannaBe. Upon collaboration with UMG, the girl group said “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year, and are looking forward to collaborating with the team”, as reported by Variety.

One of the biggest pop girl groups, comprising Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham released its first album Spice on Nov. 4, 1996, through Virgin Records. Since then the trailblazing girl group has taken the world by storm with its succession of pop hits, a movie, and its unifying message of girl power to become the top-selling girl group in music history. Their albums like Forever, and Spice World went on break several records in the pop world.

UMG thrilled to represent the iconic brand globally

According to Variety, Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development for UMG said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the band's connection directly with their loyal Superfans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style, and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

More on Spice Girls

Meanwhile, the band, Spice Girls has announced a new release of its deluxe edition, SPICE 25, via UMG which will feature old unreleased songs, demos, and mixes. This new version will include all the songs from the original LP as well as bonus tracks, B-sides from their archives at the Virgin label. Also included will be a hardback booklet full of images, postcards, and messages from the group.

(Image: Insta-Spice Girls)