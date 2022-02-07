Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Says Won't 'cancel' Joe Rogan Over Racism Row; Netizens Not Pleased

Days after the backlash over misinformation on COVID-19, Joe Rogan landed in another controversy for using racist language in the past episodes of his podcast. 70 episodes have reportedly been pulled off Spotify, days after many artists pulled their music off the platform for promoting COVID-19 related misinformation.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has now addressed the controversy and condemned the podcaster's statements. However, he stated that cancelling Rogan was not the 'answer'. He stated that cancelling him was a 'slippery slope.'

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek apologises for Joe Rogan controversy, but won't cancel him

Ek, as per a report on AP, expressed his thoughts on the racism controversy in a note to Spotify employees.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Daniel Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” Ek wrote.

This was after Rogan issued an apology for his racist statements. He stated that the comments were the “most regretful and shameful thing” he had to ever talk about as he clarified that he had not used the N-word in recent years.

"There’s been a lot of sh*t from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said or had said differently. This is my take on the worst of it," he had then written in the caption of his video statement.

Singer-songwriter India Arie had expressed her displeasure around Joe Rogan's comments around a racist joke and using the N-word repeatedly. She wrote on Instagram that it was also respected, as she was only being paid a fraction of the $100 million allegedly paid to Joe Rogan for hosting her music on Spotify.

Netizen unhappy over Daniel Ek statement on Joe Rogan

Netizens expressed their displeasure over Daniel Ek's comments and one wrote that it proved that he was 'not sorry.'

