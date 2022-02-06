Spotify Removes 70 Episodes Of Joe Rogan's Podcast Amid Misinformation Controversy

The audio streaming platform Spotify has been into the controversy circling podcaster Joe Rogan and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine for the past two weeks. The controversy resulted in legendary singer Neil Young and more pulling their songs from the platform. As a result, Spotify has pulled an additional 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast the Joe Rogan Experience.

As per a report by Variety, 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast, which were recorded between 2009 and 2018, before the pandemic, have been removed by Spotify. Joe Rogan's podcast was a Spotify exclusive and had many celebrity guests. The move from the streaming service came after folk singer Neil Young asked Spotify to remove his songs and claimed Joe Rogan was spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines through his podcast. Spotify also took the step to give customer advisory before every podcast that had discussions about COVID-19.

While the controversy was about misinformation regarding COVID-19, it has now also become a matter of alleged racist remarks by Joe Rogan. Earlier this week, Singer India Arie announced she was pulling her music off Spotify due to Joe Rogan's language and racist remarks. She wrote, "I have decided to pull my music and podcast from Spotify. Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews. FOR ME ITS ALSO HIS language around race." She also shared a video compilation of Joe Rogan's racist remarks from his podcast.

Joe Rogan response to India Arie

In response to the same, Joe Rogan recently opened up in a video he shared on his Instagram. In the video, the podcaster said it was "the most regretful and shameful thing I've ever had to talk about publicly." He further went on and said while video the compilation him using a racist remark in his podcast was "horrible," he "never used it to be racist." Sharing the video, the podcaster wrote, "There’s been a lot of sh*t from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said or had said differently. This is my take on the worst of it."

Image: AP/Pixabay