Sri Lankan Musicians Send Independence Day Wishes To India; 'Fought Together For Freedom'

India commemorated its 75 years of Independence on 15 August 2022. The country celebrated its 76th Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at their homes and participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the Central government. The Indian Tricolour was seen shining not only in the country but also in foreign lands as Indian citizens celebrated Independence Day across the globe. Recently, a group of young musicians form Sri Lanka sent their warm Independence Day wishes to India via a YouTube video.

A video was recently uploaded on the You Celebrity Forum's official YouTube channel in which several musicians from Sri Lanka sent their love to India on the occasion of Independence Day. In the video, the musicians also talked about the connection between the two countries and sang some songs.

Sri Lankan musicians send love to India

Musician Devnaka Porage was the first one who appeared in the video and talked about India and Sri Lanka's relations. The musician said, "We together fought against the British empire for our freedom and we won. I feel we (Sri Lanka and India) are one, we share the same roots, same culture and we are connected in all ways. We share the same spiritual brotherhood."

"Freedom is something we had to fight for and the time has come to celebrate the fact that we still have our freedom and we should never let go of it," he added.

Musician Hashini Wedanda further mentioned how India and Sri Lanka share the same culture. She also called India her home, highlighting the connection between the two countries. Wednanda added, "India and Sri Lanka are connected, We are forever grateful that you have our back... Wishing you a very happy Independence Day."

Ishini Thamodya Jayathilake also talked about the historical connection between the two countries. The musician stated, "India holds an important relationship with mother Sri Lanka, not only now but in the past as it helped in building our culture. India, a very happy Independence Day."

Visharad Khanika Edirimanne wowed the viewers with his melodious voice as he crooned Vande Mataram as she wished Indians a happy Independence Day.

(Image: Pib.gov.in)