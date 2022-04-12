Last Updated:

Sri Lankan Rapper Rude Bwoy Passes Away After Performance At Galle Face Protests: Report

Popular Sri Lankan rapper Shiraz, who is famously known as Rude Bwoy, breathed his last after performing at a protest site in Colombo amid the ongoing crisis.

Popular Sri Lankan rapper Shiraz, who is popularly known as Rude Bwoy, breathed his last after performing at a protest in Colombo's Galle Face ground. According to reports by Newswire, the rapper collapsed at the protest site, where demonstrators had gathered to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Newswire reported that the late rapper participated in the 'Go Home Gota' protest, that took place at Galle Face ground. Before he collapsed, he performed Bob Marley's hit song, Get up, Stand up and enthralled the large crowd that had gathered at the site.

After he collapsed, he was rushed to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on the way. The publication reported that the rapper passed away owing to a sudden heart attack. A clip from the event has also been circulating online, as fans express their sadness over the tragic loss.

Watch Rude Bwoy's last performance here:

Several netizens took to Twitter to express their sadness at the demise of their beloved rapper. Fans also referred to him as a 'pioneer' in the world of rap in the country as they mourned his loss. Some hailed him for standing up for his country in his final moments and sent their condolences to his family.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

As the economic condition of Sri Lanka continues to worsen, people have taken to the streets in the country to protest and demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahindra Rajapaksa.

The protestors accuse the Rajapaksa government of incompetence in ensuring Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Most recently, Sri Lankans in Italy took to the streets to stage an anti-government protest in Milan, where they shouted slogans of 'Go Gota (Gotabaya) Go'.

