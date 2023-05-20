Sriya, India's First K-Pop Artist, Releases First Single Karma With BLACKSWAN | Watch

Quick links:
Image: @blackswan_drent/Twitter
India's first K-Pop artist Shreya Lenka, popularly known as Sriya, recently made her K-pop debut. Her group BLACKSWAN released their latest single Karma after their comeback. As soon as the music album was released, the group and the song fast became trending topics on Twitter.
The music video titled Karma was shot in Sriya's hometown Odisha. It offered the picturesque views and lively streetscapes of the city. It also featured the idols dancing with autos, schools built with red brick walls, and young Odissi dancers in traditional outfits in the background. Talking about the BLACKSWAN members' outfits, their ensembles were inspired by Indian heritage. Their choreography also had an Indian touch. Take a look at the tweets below.
ALBUM RELEASE.— Blackswan Official (@blackswan_drent) May 19, 2023
BLACKSWAN 2ND SINGLE
'THAT KARMA'
'KARMA' Official M/V__https://t.co/OSqVHzT7GN
Now available at major music platform such as Spotify, Apple music, Youtube music..#blackswan #블랙스완 #fatou #파투 #gabi #가비 #sriya #스리야 #NVee #앤비 #thatkarma #karma pic.twitter.com/0mqfbFtVcI
BLACKSWAN is back with 'KARMA'! https://t.co/lmAsTr3gsF pic.twitter.com/RX5D6APyiY— nugu promoter (@nugupromoter) May 19, 2023
THIS PART??? everyone screamed, everyone froze #BLACKSWAN_THATKARMA#BLACKSWAN pic.twitter.com/QHDRg0gVON— bubbles🫧🐰THAT __ (@itgirlyoungheun) May 19, 2023
Knetz have praised BLACKSWAN’s new comeback ‘KARMA’:— nugu promoter (@nugupromoter) May 19, 2023
“Even though the members are foreigners, they throughly get educated on Korean language, culture & mindset. Even if there’s no Koreans, it’s welcomed to have such a group.”
pic.twitter.com/RX5D6APyiY
For the unversed, Sriya is a trained Odissi dance. She is also trained in other contemporary Indian dance forms. She helped her girl group by introducing them to her culture.
Sriya was selected for the last leg of training in Seoul to become the newest member of the all-girls K-Pop group BLACKSWAN. The band's oldest member Hyeme left the group in 2020 after which the band's agency DR Music announced a global audition in 2021. From 4000 applicants, Sriya and another girl Gabriela, who is of Brazilian origin were shortlisted. After this update, Sriya became the first Indian K-Pop star. The agency issued a statement that read, "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for the last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan." Now, BLACKSWAN has finally made their comeback with a new music album.