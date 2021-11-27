Last Updated:

Stephen Sondheim, Oscar-winning Composer, Dies At 91; Hugh Jackman & Others Pay Tribute

Stephen Sondheim, the American composer and lyricist passed away at the age of 91. The Hollywood fraternity took to social media and expressed grief.

Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, the popular Broadway star passed away at the age of 91. The artist was a prominent songwriter who is best known for his works as a composer and lyricist in various Broadway musicals and films. Some of Stephen Sondheim songs include Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, Into The Woods,  A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and others. 

According to The New York Times, Stephen Sondheim's lawyer and friend announced his death and revealed that his demise was quite sudden as he was not known to be suffering from any illness. 

Oscar-winner Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim's lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, recently made an announcement that the Broadway artist, Sondheim passed away. Stating further, he mentioned that the cause of his death was unknown but said that he was not known to be ill. His friend even mentioned that the late Oscar-winner, Sondheim, celebrated Thanksgiving a day before with friends in Roxbury.

The entire music industry was left in shock to hear the news about Stephen Sondheim's sudden death and they took to social media to extend condolences to his family. They also expressed grief on losing a musical theatre gem. Many other celebrities, as well as fans, also expressed their grief after learning about Sondheim's demise.

Jonathan Frakes took to Twiter and stated that Sondheim will live with them forever, while the American Theatre Wing thanked the musician for paving way for so many composers and theatre-makers. They also mentioned that they will never forget his inspiration and his generosity and what he gave to the world and the American theatre. Singer Chita Rivera dropped in a cherishing picture of the late musician and stated that her heart was saddened by the loss but the memories would live on forever. 

John Barrowman, the British-American singer wrote how the late musician touched the hearts of millions and changed the view of the performers on how they look and perform Musicals. Singer Sandra Bernhard praised Stephen Sondheim and stated that he captured the spirit of humanity through his brilliant music and thanked him for pushing the boundaries of theatre for decades.

Sarah Silverman took to Twitter and penned a heart-touching poem and thanked him for his contribution to the music industry. Even Alec Baldwin reacted to Stephen Sondheim's demise while Jake Gyllenhaal dedicated an Instagram post for the composer and felt grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theatre.

On the other hand, even numerous movie artists such as Hugh Jackman, Debbie Allen, Wilson Cruz, Idina Menzel, Ariana DeBose and others took to Twitter and expressed their grief on losing an iconic star from the music industry. Take a look at some of the reactions-

 

