Steve Aoki's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Steven Hiroyuki Aoki is an American musician who is professionally known as Steve Aoki. Steve made his career by capturing the youthfulness in his tracks. He literally throws birthday cakes at his audience. This signature moves of his have been recognized by all party goers. Although he doesn't do such antics now, his music still represents the same electrifying notorious and over-the-top fun. His music is not the one you hear when you want to find the meaning of life. But his songs have a moment of satisfaction which all the party-goers want. Steve Aoki makes his music open to one’s interpretation and just entertains his fans. Here is a list of best Steve Aoki songs.

Read Also| Eric Prydz's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Kid Cudi – "Pursuit of Happiness" (Steve Aoki Remix)

Before Steve Aoki threw cakes and spared champagne on the first six rows of fans, this was the song which was the grand climax of his concerts. This 2009 Steve Aoki song is a famous remix of Kid Cudi's pursuit of happiness. This song is very catchy and makes listeners feel wild and gives an uncontrollable vibe. This song has over 77 million views on YouTube.

Steve Aoki - "Warp 1.9" with The Bloody Beetroots

This isn't just one of the best Steve Aoki songs, but it's one of the best electro house tunes that ever made its way into existence. In 2009, dubstep was just a mix of reggae creepy song which used to be heard by loners. But this Steve Aoki song was one of the wildest things people had heard in a long time. This was loved by the EDM fans and was pretty much a perfect track. This song has over 357k views on YouTube.

Read Also| Marshmello's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Steve Aoki - "ILYSM" with Autoerotique

This deep, soulful house song is one of the best Steve Aoki songs. This song features Steve's old pal Autoerotique. The gradual drop which comes after the beats of the drum show off is over. It has over 3.4 million views on YouTube. This is one of the best Steve Aoki songs.

Read Also| Diplo's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Steve Aoki - "I'm in the House" feat. Zuper Blahq

This song is a classic Steve Aoki song. This song features will.i.am who is off his leash and is seen going crazy on a weird Afrika Bambaataa vibe. This 2010 song is a mix of electro club. This song has been the fan-favorite for years now and almost all the concerts of Steve Aoki this song is played. This song has over 4.6 million views on YouTube and still considered to be one of the best Steve Aoki songs.

Read Also| Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Steve Aoki - "Cudi the Kid" feat. Kid Cudi and Travis Barker

This song is one of the rarest collaboration of all time and the result of it is an amazing song which makes fans go into a frenzy. This song features rapper Kid Cudi and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, making it one of the best Steve Aoki songs. The electrifying drum pattern is what makes the song go over the edge. This song has about 21 million views on YouTube.

(Image courtesy: Steve Aoki Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.