Stray Kids Reveal STAYweek Schedule Ahead Of Fandom’s Third Anniversary

The fans of the Korean boyband Stray Kids were in for a sweet surprise as the band released their STAYweek schedule ahead of the fandom’s anniversary on August 1. STAYweek is a week full of never seen before content of Stray Kids. The boyband has not only planned a special anniversary live but will also gift their fans with an entire week of exclusive content.

Stray Kids STAYweek schedule released

The timetable was revealed by Stray Kids on their official Twitter handle on July 25, one day before the start of the extravaganza. The celebration will include episodes of the members preparing for the anniversary of their fandom, SKZ Song camp, Intro stage, STAY mention party on Twitter and an anniversary live for the fandom.

JYP entertainment, Stray Kids’ agency revealed that the members' Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.are all set for their upcoming comeback NOEASY. They recently released a thunderous satirical trailer in which the boys gather together to fight the ‘sound monster’.

Stray Kids score their first no.1 on the Billboard music chart

Stray Kids scored their first No.1 with recent track Mixtape: Oh. Their track Mixtape: Oh debuted at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Additionally, the track has already crossed over 14 million views on Youtube. In South Korea, Mixtape: Oh debuted at number 18 on the Gaon Download Chart, and number 97 on the BGM Chart. Whereas in Japan, the song debuted and peaked at number 59 on Billboard Japan Download Song.

More about Stray Kids

The boy band was formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group currently consists of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group was originally a nine-piece group but member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. In March 2018, the group released their debut EP titled I Am Not, along with the music video of its title track titled District 9. I Am Not debuted at number four on Gaon's Album Chart and sold over 54,000 physical copies in March.

Image: Stray Kids' Twitter

