'Struggled For 17 Years, Will Never Take This Flag For Granted,' Says Adnan Sami On I-Day

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, singer Adnan Sami spoke to RepublicTV sharing his renditions with the nation, speaking about the true meaning of 'patriotism' for him.

"I struggled for 17 years through thick and thin, to share how much I love India. It is very simple. Nation is first. Regardless of what age I am, in these 17 years, what I got from this mother earth is so much, my heart is one with the earth of India. I keep telling everyone, I've lived and seen all kinds of cultures. The warmth of this civilisation and its diversity is unmatched. You must value it," said Adnan Sami.

The singer who is also celebrating his birthday today said, "I want to tell my children to never take this flag for granted because I worked very hard to get it. And it is such a beautiful day that my birthday is also celebrated on this day. Right from the time I was born, I think god was telling me that I was supposed to be somewhere else."

Adnan Sami added that the struggles of the country's freedom fighters must be acknowledged and the diversity across the country must be cherished. "I love India for its wide spectrum of diversity. You will not find this anywhere else. This is also something that the world looks up to. We, as a country, set an example of diversity."

The singer also played a rendition of his popular song- 'Tera Chehra' live on his piano dedicating his song to COVID heroes fighting the battle against the national health crisis on the frontline. He also played 'Kabhi toh nazar aao', using his music to pay a tribute to the nation on Independence Day.

