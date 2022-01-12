Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art For Lata Mangeshkar, Wishes Speedy Recovery From COVID

As the world battles the rise in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant, numerous celebrities of the film industry are down with the disease at the moment. The most notable name among them was Lata Mangeshkar. The singer has been hospitalised after contracting the virus.

While the legend's health is stable, prayers poured in for her from across the globe. This was visible in a special gesture from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Sudarshan Pattnaik prays for Lata Mangeshkar's health after COVID-19 diagnosis

Sudarsan Pattnaik created special sand art for Lata Mangeshkar, to share the nation' thoughts in wishing her a speedy recovery. The Padma Shri awardee infused an image of the Luka Chuppi artist in a saree, and of a gramophone disc beside her along with the words, 'Get Well Soon Lata Didi.'

Addressing Lata Mangeshkar as a 'living legend' and 'Bharat Ratna', Pattnaik added that he prayed to Lord Jagannath for her speedy recovery.

We pray to Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. My sand art at Puri beach. #GetWellSoonLataDidi pic.twitter.com/SkYMBGbCWi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 12, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar is under treatment for COVID-19

It emerged on Tuesday that Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure considering her age. She is also suffering from pneumonia along with coronavirus. Her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdhan, shared that she will continue to be under observation for 10-12 days.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/Z0e3KUip4g — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

Bollywood celebrities test positive for COVID-19

Numerous B-Town celebrities have been infected with COVID-19 over the past few days. Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor have tested positive for the disease. Even some of the actors from the South film industries like Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu and Trisha Krishnan were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mumbai witnesses fall in COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, cases in Mumbai, where the film industry is based, faced a drop in cases on Tuesday. It registered the lowest number of cases in a week with 11,647 cases being reported on Tuesday. The nationwide tally, however, saw a rise with 1,94,720 cases being reported on Wednesday, leading to the highest number of active cases in over six months.

Image: PTI