Sugandha Mishra Shares Glimpses Of Her Dreamy Wedding With Sanket Bhosale

Newlywed Sugandha Mishra took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her wedding. Sugandha married her long-time boyfriend and comedian Dr. Sanket in a private ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab, on April 26.

In a video shared by Sugandha, her husband can be seen addressing her as 'Mrs. Bhosale' but she responds and calls him 'Mr. Mishra' leaving him zapped. At the end of the video, 'SWAG' music plays, leaving all fans in splits.

'Sugz ka swag', she captioned the pictures as she flaunted her beautiful bridal outfit and jewellery. In another video, Sugandha can be seen making an entry in the wedding venue with a Maharashtrian song playing in the background. This was followed by the varmala sequence that cannot be missed.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony where the two can be seen grooving happily on the dhol beats. Sanket shared the video and wrote, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda.” On the other hand, Sugandha also shared the video on her Instagram account along with a collage of her turmeric-smeared face.

She captioned it, "Haldi (sic)." After the two actors got married, the adorable couple had shared pictures from their wedding while expressing their love before beginning a new chapter. "Your Life, My Rules"," wrote Sugandha while sharing the picture from the jaimala ceremony. The two had announced the good news on Instagram The actress had made the shocking revelation with some love-decked pictures of the two.

While thanking people for their love and wishes, the actress wrote, “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes.” Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”