Suga's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About BTS Member Min Yoon-gi

Last Updated: 8th March, 2022 22:16 IST

According to bandmate J-Hope, Min Yoon Gi is the most caring member of BTS despite his cold and aloof image on camera.

According to a report from Kpop Herald, the rapper opened up about his mental health struggles, depressions, obsession and more in the track '140505 at Dawn'.

As per Kpop Herald. Suga began to write songs at the age of 13 and landed a part-time job at a recording studio to learn producer at 17-year-old.

As per Kpop Herald, Suga's interest in rapping was piqued after listening to Stony Skunk’s 'Reggae Muffin'. He decided to pursue a career in rapping after listening to the K-pop Hp-Hp band Epik High.

Born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, Min Yoon Gi goes by his stage names Suga and Agust D. As per Koreaboo, the 28-year-old rapper starts speaking in his hometown dialect when he is nervous.

BTS' Suga put a lot of thought into his stage name Agust D as it is the inverse of his stage name Suga. The remaining letters 'T' & 'D' stands for Team Daegu.

The talented rapper auditioned at Big Hit Entertainment as a producer. However, he was reportedly 'tricked' by founder Bang Si-hyuk to become an idol.

