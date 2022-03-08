Last Updated:

Suga's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About BTS Member Min Yoon-gi

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS member of the rapping line, Suga will be celebrating his 29th birthday on March 9, 2022.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS suga
1/7
Image: Twitter/@FiloMULTI

The talented rapper auditioned at Big Hit Entertainment as a producer. However, he was reportedly 'tricked' by founder Bang Si-hyuk to become an idol. 

BTS suga
2/7
Image: Twitter/@FiloMULTI

BTS' Suga put a lot of thought into his stage name Agust D as it is the inverse of his stage name Suga. The remaining letters 'T' & 'D' stands for Team Daegu. 

BTS suga
3/7
Image: Twitter/@FiloMULTI

Born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, Min Yoon Gi goes by his stage names Suga and Agust D. As per Koreaboo, the 28-year-old rapper starts speaking in his hometown dialect when he is nervous. 

BTS suga
4/7
Image: Twitter/@daechwita_pics

As per Kpop Herald, Suga's interest in rapping was piqued after listening to Stony Skunk’s 'Reggae Muffin'. He decided to pursue a career in rapping after listening to the K-pop Hp-Hp band Epik High. 

BTS suga
5/7
Image: Twitter/@daechwita_pics

As per Kpop Herald. Suga began to write songs at the age of 13 and landed a part-time job at a recording studio to learn producer at 17-year-old. 

BTS suga
6/7
Image: Twitter/@daechwita_pics

According to a report from Kpop Herald, the rapper opened up about his mental health struggles, depressions, obsession and more in the track '140505 at Dawn'.

BTS suga
7/7
Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

According to bandmate J-Hope, Min Yoon Gi is the most caring member of BTS despite his cold and aloof image on camera. 

Tags: suga, BTS, happy birthday suga
