Sukhbir Posts Mashup Of 'Taare Gin Gin' & 'Friends', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin is an iconic song that has managed to get people on their feet every time it plays. While Sukhbir may be referred to as the 'King of Bhangra' for his full of energy songs, it's Taare Gin Gin which has been the most popular ever since it released. The song even featured in the 2017 film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan. Read on to know about the amalgamation of Sukhbir's Taare Gin Gin with another show that's equally or more iconic, FRIENDS.

Friends videos on Taare Gin Gin

While it may not be uncommon to merge a video with a different song to create a comic effect, the latest one to join the bandwagon has been singer Sukhbir. The renowned artist took to Instagram and shared a hilarious Friends video which has been merged with his most popular song Taare Gin Gin.

The video features different scenes from the iconic show, where the six main characters, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross can be seen dancing to the tunes of Sukhbir's track. The video particularly focuses on Joey's character playing the drums, Chandler dancing at his wedding, siblings Ross and Monica performing their 'routine', and Phoebe dancing like nobody's watching at a dance class.

Sukhbir captioned this post, "Recipe to a perfect mashup? Right ingredients âœ…âœ…âœ… Job Well Done". He even tagged the six main actors of the series in his post. You can see the hilarious video here.

Sukhbir enjoys a huge fan following for his energetic Punjabi tracks and has around 598k followers on Instagram. His Instagram video featuring the Friends cast members has been viewed more than 250k times in the last three days.

His fans and followers have tagged their friends to see the hilarious mashup and most of the comments state how funny the video is. While one follower commented "love it", followed by laughing emojis, another fan wrote 'epic'. You can see some of the comments here.

The singer is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a post expressing his gratitude for his song Sauda Khara Khara reaching 200 million views on Youtube. The music video from the film Good Newwz has actors Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar performing to the tunes of the fast-paced track. Sukhbir also made an appearance in the video. You can see his Instagram post here.

