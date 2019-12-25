Sunidhi Chauhan And Punjabi Star Gippy Grewal's Popular Duet Songs

Sunidhi Chauhan is known for her epic singing performances since her debut in Bollywood as a singer. She has a vast fan following ranging from little kids to grown adults. Sunidhi has sung many songs in different languages. Fans love to hear Sunidhi and Gippy Grewal duets.

Gippy Grewal is a well-known Punjabi singer who has given some of the best hits in the Indian Punjabi Pop music. Gippy and Sunidhi's songs are trendsetters and netizens binge on their singing chemistry. Here is a list of the best song sung by the singers together-

Sunidhi Chauhan and Gippy Grewal's best songs together

Mere Sahib

When talking about Gippy Grewal and Sunidhi Chauhan's best songs together, an individual can never forget this mesmerizing song. The traditional beginning of the song adorned by Sunidhi's vocals gives the listener goosebumps. The song gets taken to another level when Gippy Grewal starts the melody with his soft voice. Every beat of this incredible song connects the heart with the almighty God. This track belongs to the movie Ardaas featuring Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Mandy Takhar, Isha Rikhi, Rana Ranbir, Mehar Vij, and more.

Roula Pai Gaya

Sunidhi Chauhan and Gippy Grewal are well-known for creating wondrous dance songs with their powerful vocals. This song featuring Mahie Gill and Gippy Grewal is an absolute wedding song. The engaging beats are given by Jatindet Shah and can make anyone groove on its music.

Ardaas Karaan - Title Track

This song is based on the differences between Hindu, Muslim and other sects of society and tries to bring all of them together. This soulful song, sung by the duo, gives the listener goosebumps and hypnotizes the mind with the slow and wondrous music. The heart-melting lyrics are written by Happy Raikoti and the music is given by Jatinder Shah.

