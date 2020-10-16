Singer Sunidhi Chauhan Lends Voice For Love Song ‘Kuch Khwaab’ Composed By Daboo Malik

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice for a romantic song Kuch Khwaab, a composition of Daboo Malik. Recently, the composer spoke about working with Chauhan for Kuch Khwaab. He revealed how the song was his pure heart to heart effort, which he wanted to be sung by the singer. Daboo Malik lauded Sunidhi Chauhan’s unique tonality while singing love songs. Here is what the composer said about singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Kuch Khwaab.

Sunidhi Chauhan lends voice for romantic song 'Kuch Khwaab'

Sunidhi Chauhan recently crooned Daboo Malik’s new composition Kuch Khwaab. Speaking about working with the singer, the composer said, “Kuch Khwaab is a pure heart to heart effort by me. Personally, I wanted this song to be in Sunidhi’s voice. Usually, the audience expects her to sing a fast chartbuster track, but I love her unique tonality while singing love songs. I always compose a love melody in her voice which she always excels and adds a unique touch to my song.”

Meanwhile, Sunidhi Chauhan also expressed her excitement about her latest love single. Sharing her experience working on the romantic song, Kuch Khwaab, she said, “Working on this song was very nostalgic as Daboo Ji, and I collaborated after a period of time for this song. It is a song that depicts love, longing and all beautiful feelings one feels in love. The idea of the song struck during the lockdown, and I got to experience working from home as we recorded it then. It was an absolute special and a different experience. As always, it's wonderful to work with Daboo Ji that I share a certain comfort level with him, which helps bring out best in me every time. I hope all of you will like and enjoy it, as we did.”

Produced under the banner of MWM Music, Panchhi Jalonvi penned the new track Kuch Khwaab. The romantic song will release in three languages with names, Kuch Khwaab in Hindi, Na bol Kotha in Bengali, and Ka Hi Swapna in Marathi. On the work front, Sunidhi Chauhan has been a part of the industry for almost three decades now. She has lent her voice for chartbusters such Kamli, Te Amo, Desi Girl, and Ishq Sufiyana, before working on Kuch Khwaab.

With inputs from PR

