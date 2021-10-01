Super Bowl 2022: Check Who Has Performed In The Super Bowl Halftime Shows In Past

The Super Bowl is the most exciting event on the American sports calendar. The star performances at the American football league event’s half-time have been an ever-growing spectacle. Keeping up with the tradition, the NFL has now announced the star performers at the annual championship game and it's every bit exciting as the game.

The NFL has now released the assembled lineup of performers for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show for 2022. According to the league, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The event, which is known for its grand show value, has always had stars lined up for the event, however, a part of fans believe that the event’s producers have outdone themselves with the 2022 line-up. Mary J. Blige will be the only artist to have already made a super bowl appearance, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will all make their debut at the event.

Super Bowl halftime show history

Halftime shows are a tradition in American football games and are done at all levels of the competition. Entertainment remains a big factor at the Super Bowl and halftime shows often are considered a part of pop culture. The halftime shows first featured pop music artists in 1991 and never stopped. The Super Bowl XXVII hosted one of the most iconic halftime shows in history as it headlined a performance by Michael Jackson. Later in 2013, Pepsi signed in as the official sponsor of the halftime show and has hosted multiple star line-ups for each year since.

Some of the best performances in the show’s history include Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2009, The Weekend in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020, Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash in 2011, Lady Gaga in 2017, Coldplay, Beyonce, and Bruno Mars in 2016 and Prince in 2007.

Who performed at the Super Bowl 2020?

Super Bowl was one of the most viewed performances of the event. The event saw a celebration of Latin culture as performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the event. The event had struck a conversation as J.Lo was seen in a giant feather cape with an American flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. All this while her daughter Emme joined her on stage to break into a chorus of “Born in the USA”. The performance was seen as a tip to the political situation of immigrants in the USA. However, the audience moved past this soon as Shakira took the stage in a glittery bodysuit. The show’s highlights remained J.Lo pole dancing on the spire of the Empire State Building. The 2021 event was held amid COVID-19 restrictions and saw The Weeknd headline the mini-concert at halftime.

Image: Twitter