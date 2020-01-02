The Debate
Super Junior Kim Hee-Chul And Twice Momo Confirmed To Be Dating

Music

Super Junior Kim Hee-Chul and Twice Momo are dating suggests reports. Here are the indications that this news was long pending. Read all the details here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
super junior

Super Junior’s Kim Hee-Chul and Twice’s Momo are dating as reported by a popular Korean news source. According to reports and video snippets that are circulating online, the two were speculated to be dating after Kim Hee-Chul accepted to the fact that he has a crush on the Twice member since their debut. However, recent reports confirm that the two K-pop idols are dating in real life. 

Also Read | K-pop Star Kang Daniel's New Song Drops This Month; Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Kim Hee-Chul has been a part of several shows where he is a celebrity host, whenever Momo or Twice visited the sets for promotions or during events, the two have been teased by co-hosts. Fans earlier shipped the two singers, however, there were no solid reports of them dating. Kim Hee-Chul has been a host on Weekly Idol, Knowing Bros. A fan calls out to the instance when Momo did the popular anime mimic that is, ‘Nico Nico Ni’ and Hee Chul gave in to the aegeyo (acting cute on purpose)! According to reports, Momo has baby voice which impresses Hee Chul and was one of the crucial points leading to him having a crush on Momo. 

Twitteratis were excited to find out!

Also Read | 'Monster Rookies' TXT: All You Need To Know About One Of The Youngest K-pop Group!

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Favourite K-pop Girl Groups For The Year

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Picks For The Best K-pop Boy-bands For 2019

 

 

 

Published:
