Super Junior’s Eunhyuk Tests COVID Positive; Puts Scheduled Activities On Hold

As the COVID pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide, even after two years since first being reported, several national, as well as international celebrities, have fallen prey to the coronavirus. Among the more recent celebrities to be infected by the coronavirus is Super Junior's Eunhyuk, who tested COVID positive during a rapid antigen detection test.

After getting tested for the virus through a RAT Test, the Super Junior singer went to the hospital to get a follow-up PCR test, which confirmed that he was infected by the coronavirus.

Eunhyuk's scheduled activities put on pause after singer contracts COVID

Later on January 20, the K-pop band's record label, Label SJ, released an official statement informing that Eunhyuk had tested positive in the PCR test as well. The statement read, "Hello, this is Label SJ. On the morning of January 20, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk seemed to have tested positive during a precautionary rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19. He went to the hospital to get a follow-up PCR test and was told this evening that he was confirmed to have tested positive."

The statement further informed that Eunhyuk had completed the third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine in December, so he currently has very minor symptoms.

"All of his scheduled activities have been put on pause, and he is resting safely while following the directions of the disease control authorities. We have confirmed that Eunhyuk had no recent close contact with any of the other Super Junior members. Just in case, however, all of the members and their related staff are being tested," a part of Lable SJ's statement read.

The statement added, "Putting our artists’ health and safety as our top priority, the agency will do our best to support Eunhyuk’s speedy recovery. We will also faithfully follow the directives and requests of the disease control authorities."

After Eunhyuk, cast members of How Do You Play to be tested

Eunhyuk lately filmed a guest appearance on SBS's Running Man, leading to which all the cast members of the show will also be tested for the same. Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa were in the middle of the shoot for MBC's How Do You Play when they got to know that Eunhyuk tested positive for the virus after which they immediately went to get tested at a nearby testing centre, while other staff members resumed the shoot after testing negative using a RAT test.

