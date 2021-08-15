Super Singer 8 Judge Benny Dayal Quits Show Due To Hate Messages; 'I'm Human'

Playback singer Benny Dayal, who is currently on the judging panel of the Tamil singing reality show, Super Singer 8, recently revealed he would not be a part of the show's next season. The singer penned an Instagram post and revealed how he had been a victim of hate messages. He also mentioned that he would not post anything regarding the show again.

Benny Dayal says he will not be a part of Super Singer 9

Benny Dayal took to his Instagram handle on August 14, 2021, to reveal that he will no longer be a part of the ninth season of Super Singer. The singer mentioned internet trolling and hate messages as the reason behind his quitting. He was highly trolled over the internet after the elimination of a contestant, Sridhar Sena. As a result, the singer took the decision of quitting the show.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can't take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I'm human after all. I'm done. Thank u. Won't see u next season." In the caption of the post, Benny Dayal wrote, "Thank u Everyone!." He received much support from his fans. Despite being upset about the singer's exit from the show, his fans supported his decision. One of his fans wrote, "People fail to realize celebs are also human. Do what you gotta to do bro💪," while another one wrote, "Thank u benny, its the right decision to move out. As a judge everyone has to Give a fair decision or else the respect will not be obtained." The show, which airs on Vijay Television, also has Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, and SP Charan as its judges.

Why did Benny Dayal quit Super Singer?

Benny Dayal faced backlash from Super Singer 8 fans after the exit of Sridhar Sena. The contestant was one of the judges' favourites. However, he was eliminated from the show last week. Fans of the contestant highly trolled the show's judges. They also specifically targeted singer Benny Dayal for his Malayalam roots. The trolls claimed that the singer has been partial towards the contestants. As a result, Benny Dayal took the decision of quitting the show after this season.

IMAGE: BENNY DAYAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.