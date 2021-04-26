Superhit Tracks From Jasmine Sandlas' Collaborations With Garry Sandhu And Intense

Jasmine Sandlas is one of the most popular singers in India, who's known for singing Punjabi songs. Garry Sandhu and Intense have collaborated with Sandlas on multiple chartbusters in the past which have received a lot of appreciation from critics and fans. Read on to know all about their collaboration.

Jasmine Sandlas' collaboration with Garry Sandhu and Intense

Baddal

Jasmine Sandlas worked for the first time with Intense in 2016. It was for a slow song Baddal, written and sung by Sandlas, while music was composed by Intense. The music video has crossed 14 million views.

Laddu

Released in 2017, Laddu is a dance number sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu marking their first collaboration. The lyrics are penned by Baljeet Pasla and Beat Minister. The music video has more than 60 million views.

Vachari

Vachari is a romantic single sung by Jasmine Sandlas, which she also wrote. Intense has composed the track. Directed by MG, it has close to 10 million views on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Ilegal Weapon

Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu have sung Illegal Weapon while the latter penned the lyrics. The music of the peppy number is composed by Intense. This is the first track featuring the trio together. The song became a blockbuster and has surpassed 445 million views on YouTube with two million likes. Bollywood movie Street Dance 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, adapted the song with Illegal Weapon 2.0 as the title. It was also widely praised by critics.

SIP SIP

Following the success of Illegal Weapon, Jasmin Sandlas, Garry Sandhu, and Intense collaborated again in 2018 for SIP SIP. The peppy number was sung by Jasmine and Garry, who also penned the song, with music from Intense. Uploaded on Fresh Media Records' YouTube channel the music video has more than 140 million views. Street Dancer 3D also recreated this song and featured Varun Dhawan with Sonam Bajwa.

Mithi Mithi

Released in 2019, Mithi Mithi is an upbeat romantic track sung by Amrit Maan ft. Jasmine Sandlas. The music was by Intense from lyrics written by Maan. The song has surpassed 135 million views on Crown Records YouTube channel.

Promo Image Source: Fresh Media Records YouTube