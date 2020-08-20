As Sur Sagar Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, Find Out More About The Singer

Singer Sur Sagar was recently declared the first winner of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that aired on Zee Punjabi. Fans saw an epic battle between the contestants to win the prestigious title and Sur Sagar came out victorious at the end of the show. But who is Sur Sagar and where is he from? Read about the first Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi winner in the article below:

Who is Sur Sagar?

Sur Sagar was born on October 14, 1993, and resides in Nawashara district in Punjab. His father is a devotional singer and has toured many foreign countries like England and France for his performances. Many media outlets have mentioned that Sur Sagar started singing when he was quite young with his father and that's where he developed his talent. Sur Sagar was 7 years old when he took up music.

As mentioned by several outlets, Sur Sagar's first teacher was his father. When he got a bit older, he started learning music from Shamshad Ali Khan Saab. For a very long time, the singer only practised devotional music but he made a switch pop music after a while. The singer has now won INR 2,00,000 in prize money from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and is also the recipient of the prestigious trophy. Sur Sagar is married and his wife is based in Canada.

Sur Sagar's Instagram

Sur Sagar is very active on Instagram and has recently posted many updates about the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In his recent post, the singer can be seen sitting with the trophy of the show. He captioned the post - "Mehnat meri kirpa teri (emoji) Thank god and love my all supporters and friends" (sic). Viewers can clearly see Winner 2020 written on his trophy. Many fans have liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another one of his posts, fans can see a slow-motion video of the singer taking a stroll on the stage. He looks very happy and filled with enthusiasm. Take a look at the post that has gained much appreciation from fans and followers:

