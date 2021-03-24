Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra's 'Bepanah Pyaar' Review | Read

With the rise in the trend of romantic music videos, various music distributors in business have been bringing romantic songs for the audience. VYRL Originals have released yet another music video, with Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra playing the lead characters. The song has been composed and sung by Payal Dev while collaborating with Yasser Desai for the first time. Directed by Arif Khan, the music video is nearly 4 minutes longs and the lyrics have been penned by Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed along with Payal. With the video being described as a “thrilling story of love” in the description, here is a look at its review.

Surbhi Chandna’s Bepanah Pyaar song review

The music video begins as Sharad Malhotra approaches a gangster with a bag, as the latter waits for him alongside his henchmen. As Sharad drops the bag and begins to leave, he realises that the henchmen have surrounded him in order to kill him. With the light and romantic music of the song running in the background, a person wearing a helmet arrives on the scene and kills the gangster and his men, saving Sharad’s life. Surbhi removes her helmet and they both look at each other and the romance instantly clicks. The romance soon begins to brew between the two, as he introduces her to his own men, who are also criminals.

The actors manage well to portray the growing romantic tension between their characters, as they are seen bonding as time goes by. They are soon seen to be planning a heist with Sharad’s men and at that point, both of them can be seen to be already in love with each other. They finally conduct the heist and hold the people hostages as his men collect the money. By this time, the police have surrounded the place. Suddenly, both of his men are shot dead by someone. In a sudden twist, it is revealed that Surbhi is actually a mole, as she points her gun at Sharad, who points the gun back at her. However, the real twists comes when Sharad holds up her CBI identity card, revealing that he already knew her identity. He then drops his gun, confessing his love for her.

In the end, it is shown that the police arrest two completely different individuals in the guise of robbers, and Surbhi and Sharad have escaped on a bike, in love with each other. While the visual presentation of this video is worth a watch, it does not quite match with the slower tempo of the song. However, this music video can be considered as a decent effort by every person involved and its story will be continued, as revealed at the end of the video.