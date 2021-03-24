Surbhi Chandna's 'Bepanah Pyaar' Wins Hearts, Fans Say Sharad-Surbhi Chemistry's 'on Fire'

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar song released today on March 24 on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals. Sung by Payal Dev & Yasser Desai, the former also serves as the composer of Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar. Within hours of its release, the music video has already crossed 490k views on YouTube. Netizens have gone gaga over the song; let us take a look at their reactions.

Netizens pour in love on Bepanah Pyaar song

One of the YouTube users commented, "Surbhi looks damn killer in this video. Expressions r top notch. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra amazing chemistry", while another added, "Finally our wait is over. The song has been released. Our favorite #VAni or #SharBhi have all worked hard for this musical video. And has won our hearts once again with its magical chemistry". One of Surbhi Chandna's fans commented, "Loved every bit of it..surbhi chandna what a expression what a attitude what a entry.. Just love it u nailed it baby..and sharad ur stair on surbhi and #sharbhi chemistry on fire.. No one can beat them".

A comment on Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar song read as:

Thank you so much VYRL ORIGINALS For casting My Favourites Sharad and Surbhi together in this Masterpiece song, Honestly I love this song and Gonna Watch and Listen on loop for sure.. I always loved all you romantic Melody songs, and this one is gonna really really special to me, and gonna SUPER HIT as well.. Kudos to Production Team and Singers, Amazing Cinematography and Choreography, Amazing Directions and My SharBhi people, they're as usual looking FIRE together and Obviously having AMAZING CHEMISTRY in This Music Video as usual, Looking for more as well Thanks for Them Again READ | Surbhi Chandna excited for song launch, says 'hurting knuckles came as a gift'

Surbhi Chandna's Twitter fans were also excited to share their responses to Bepanah Pyaar. A Twitter user wrote, "This song is best @SurbhiChandna Fire #bepannahpyaar", while another added, "Masterpiece song with most loving jodi #SharBhi what a combo". Take a look at some more Twitter reactions below.

Bruh! nobody told me about this ðŸ˜­ look at them being all gorg ðŸ¥° it's so good to see them again onscreen ðŸ’—#SurbhiChandna • #BepanahPyaar • #SharadMalhotra pic.twitter.com/Pz1i57i7Bb — ðŸŒ¸ (@HeyitsRabea) March 24, 2021

Composed by Payal Dev, the artist also penned the song with Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed. Directed by Arif Khan, the video narrates a thrilling story of love, treachery and action with a surprising plot twist in the end. The lead singer, Yasser Desai joined hands with Payal Dev for the first time.

