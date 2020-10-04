Surjit Bhullar Jukebox That Will Make Fans Groove: From 'Yaari Tod Deni' To 'Jatt Yuvraj'

Punjabi musician Surjit Bhullar is one of the trending artists who has won several hearts with his foot-tapping Punjabi numbers. With quirky beats and soulful lyrics, he has now emerged as one of the artists whose music has been lauded by fans on YouTube and Spotify as well. Here we have created a short Surjit Bhullar jukebox for all his ardent fan. Take a look:

Yaari Tod Deni

Yaari Tod Deni is a quirky romantic song crooned by Surjit Bhullar in collaboration with Sudesh Kumari. Penned down by Bittu Cheema, the music of the song is composed by Mista Baaz. The music video of the song features a bitter-sweet love story between a couple. The guy is going out of his way to meet his lady love who is accusing him of being naughty. Yaari Tod Deni has crossed over 75 million views on YouTube.

Safari

Released in 2012, Safari is another foot-tapping romantic song by Surjit Bhullar and Sudesh Kamari. It is from him album Larhaian and the lyrics of the song is given by Lakhwinder Maan. Composed by Joy – Atul, Safari articulates the story of an angry wife who is all set to leave her husband’s house. However, her husband is trying to make amends for his mistakes.

Colour Black (Mitran Da Rang)

Colour Black (Mitran Da Rang) is a recently released Surjit Bhullar song. With quirky rhythm, the music video of the song features a lover getting ready to meet his lover. Penned by Bittu Cheema, the song is composed by Joy-Atul under the music label Happs Music.

Jatt Yuvraj

Released in 2020, Jatt Yuvraj was crooned by Surjit Bhullar in collaboration with Bittu Cheema. The song articulates two love stories simultaneously in the music video. While one is traditional, where the lovers meet each other in green fields, the other one is a bit modernised. Jatt Yuvraj is composed and written by Bittu Cheema. The music video has crossed over 4 million views on YouTube.

Kitaab

As the name suggests Kitaab is a college love-story picturised on the romantic song crooned by Surjit Bhullar and Sudesh Kumari. Penned down by Bittu Cheema, the music is composed by Joy-Atul. The music video of the song has gained over 7.7 million views on YouTube. Take a look at it here:

