Surjit Bhullar's 'Yaari Tod Deni', 'Feel' & Other Most Viewed Songs On YouTube

Well-known Punjabi singer Surjit Bhullar is also a popular model and actor. The star started his singing career with the help of the late famous Punjabi singer Raj Brar. Making his musical debut in 2005 with his first album, Ladli, Surjit Bullar has performed many duets with Sudesh Kumari, a well-known Punjabi singer. Some of Surjit Bhullar's Punjabi songs include Feel, Mehengi Jean, CHD and Safari among others. Let us take a look at Surjit Bhullar's most viewed songs on YouTube.

Yaari Tod Deni

Yaari Tod Deni is Surjit Bhullar's recent release. Released in Jun 2020, Yaari Tod Deni is a Punjabi song sung by Surjit Bhullar Ft. Sudesh Kumari. Penned by Bittu Cheema, the song's music is composed by Mista Baaz. Yaari Tod Deni has more than 220 million views on YouTube. The music video of this song stars Isha Sharma, Sager Kudyar, Dhana Amli, Neelam Thakur, Twinkle.

36 Kamiyaan

36 Kamiyaan's music video ranks as the second most viewed song of Surjit Bhullar on YouTube. Sung by Surjit Bhullar and Sudesh Kumari, the song is written by Bittu Cheema. The music is composed by Joy Atul. Singers Surjit Bhullar and Sudesh Kumari also feature in the music video. 36 Kamiyaan has 18 million views on YouTube.

Raat

Surjit Bhullar has churned out several songs with singer Sudesh Kumari. Raat is another result of their collaboration. The romantic song has 17 million views on the platform. The lyrics are written by Sandhu Surjit. Released in 2015, the song Raat's music is composed by Joy-Atul.

Feel

Feel is another romantic song by Surjit Bhullar. The song is sung by Surjit Bhullar ft. Gurlez Akhtar. The music is composed by Joy Atul and the lyrics are penned by Matt Sheron. Presented by Humble Music, the song was released in Oct 2018. Feel has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Kitaab

Kitaab is a romantic song released in 2015. The song is sung by Surjit Bhullar & Sudesh Kumari. While Joy Atul has been credited for composing the music, the song is penned by Bittu Cheema. Kitaab has more than 9 million views on YouTube.