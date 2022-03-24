Suyyash Rai Gets The 'best Birthday Gift' As His Song 'Naina Mere' Hits 18 Million Views

Suyyash Rai is among the notable television actors and singers who have garnered immense love and fame among the audience. As the actor celebrated his birthday today, he shared a glimpse of the best birthday gift he received on the day through social media revealing that his latest song marked 18 million viewers on Youtube.

Suyyash Rai has been a part of some of the popular tv shows namely MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla 2, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Bigg Boss 9, Box Cricket League, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, among others. Apart from this, he has also released his music videos titled Khushnuma, Yaadein Teri (Jeene Ki Duaa), Beparwaahiyaan, Shukar Kar and others.

Suyyash Rai's 'Naina Mere' hits 18 million views on YouTube

Suyyash Rai recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of his recently released song, Naina Mere while revealing that it garnered around 18 million views on YouTube. While expressing his delight, he even mentioned that it was the best gift he received on his birthday. Backed by Indie Music Label, the music video featured Pratik Sehajpal, Niti Taylor & Suyyash Rai and was directed by Anmol Daniel. Take a look at what he posted-

Many fans have been watching the video online and sharing their opinions on how much they loved it. Some fans took to the comments and mentioned that they were listening to the song on loop the time it surfaced online and added how the track was so soothing. Others stated that the song was indeed a masterpiece and it deserves to hit 100 million views online. Take a look at the reactions.

Image: Instagram/@suyyashrai