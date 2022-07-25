'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti': Has Akanksha Puri Been Declared Winner? Here's All About It

After months of waiting, it seems singer Mika Singh is all set to choose his life partner on the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. After several girls tried their luck to woo the singer through their charm, it is believed that the Jugni star has finally found the perfect match out of the 12 potential brides.

The finale which is set to take place today will see three finalists Akanksha Puri, Prantika Das, and Neet Mahal pitting against each other while one would be declared the winner who would eventually become Mika's life partner. All three finalists had their Haldi, Mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies on the show.

Is Akanksha Puri the winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti?

After passing through every round in the show, several media reports have claimed that Mika's best friend, Akanksha Puri is chosen by the star to be his better half. Akanksha who entered the show as a wild-card contestant is reportedly believed to be Mika's Vohti now. The two are reportedly expected to get married soon.

After treating fans with her pictures from various wedding festivities which were a part of the show, Akanksha recently shared several glimpses from the sangeet night which was attended by famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Starting from Akanksha's performance to Mika's special moments with her, the pictures were a treat for the fans.

While various media reports claim that Akanksha has been declared the winner, it is pertinent to note that Mika publicly proposed to her during the show as well. Akanksha has been Mika's friend for 12 years and when she entered the show, she was criticised by the other contestants for not realising her love when Mika was with her. During the show, Akanksha had always said that she will support Mika's decision even if it was not in her favour.

Apart from the sangeet pictures, several other romantic moments spent by the two have been making rounds on the Internet amid the speculations of her winning the show. Although reportedly they are not yet married, however, he put a garland around her to signify his choice, Akanksha.

IMAGE: Instagram/akanksha8000