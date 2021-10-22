Swedish Teen Rapper Einar Murdered: Here's What We Know About Artist

In a shocking spate of deadly gun violence in the capital of Sweden, top rapper Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, who is known by his stage name Elinar was shot and killed late Thursday night, October 21. The death of the teen rapper adds to the tally of people falling victim to the conflicts of rivalling gangs that have terrorized the Swedeb suburbs. The award-winning singer has topped multiple musical charts in the country with his latest track being released on October 15.

Swedish teen rapper Einar killed in shooting

According to a report from Agence France-Presse via Bloomberg, the 19-year-old was shot several times outside an apartment at 11 pm on Thursday. Stockholm police spokeswoman Towe Hagg confirmed to AFP that the artist was administered first aid by ambulance personnel but he died at the scene. They also confirmed actively probing into the matter to know why and how it happened.

Swedish minister of culture Amanda Lind took to her Twitter to mourn his death and extend her condolences to his family. Her tweet translates to, ''Terrible and unbelievably sad. My thoughts are now with all the relatives.''

Fruktansvärt och ofattbart sorgligt. Mina tankar är nu hos alla anhöriga. https://t.co/O5EpZrGr47 — Amanda Lind (@amandalind_) October 22, 2021

Who is Einar?

Born on September 5, 2002, the Swedish Teen Rapper spearheaded a wave of Swedish-language gangster rap with many of his songs referencing topics of drugs and violence. At the age of 16, he garnered fame after releasing a few top-charting singles like Gucci / Duckar Popo, Katten i trakten, Rör mig and more. He went on to release four studio albums namely Första klass, Nummer 1, Welcome to Sweden and Unge med extra energi. He also won several prestigious awards in music like Breakthrough of the Year, P3 Guld gala- Song of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Hip-hop of the Year at the 2020 Grammys.

According to a report from SVT Nyheter, a Swedish media outlet, Einar was kidnapped and perpetrated by a gang in a plot instigated by rival rapper Yasin. The young rapper was held at gunpoint and was tortured for several hours after which the photos of his ordeal were posted online. Yasin was shortly sentenced to 10 months in prison for the kidnapping.

(Image: Instagram/@ns1einar)