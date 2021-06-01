Swizz Beatz Reveals What He Plans To Do With DMX's Vault Of Unreleased Music

On May 28, 2021, DMX’s final album, Exodus, was released which was his reunion with Def Jam Records album after many years. The album was produced by Swizz Beatz, who shared a brotherly bond and worked together with DMX on Ruff Ryders Anthem, Money Cash H*oes, Party Up, We In Here and many more. However, following DMX's death, Exodus is not being promoted well and appearing in a recent interaction, the LP’s producer explained what he plans to do with Earl Simmons’ (DMX) vaults of unreleased music.

Swizz Beatz will not release his vault of DMX's music

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy asked Swizz about the number of songs that DMX never released for the listeners. In response, Swizz Beatz said, “We got a lot of music; he got a lot of music” and added that many people are asking the same question. He further added that DMX worked very hard on Exodus and he doesn’t want to tamper with things or put anything out unless it can be better than this record. They even recorded the whole process of the album, and they can put that footage out immediately to promote the album, but Swizz wanted to do “something masterful with it.” Swizz wanted everyone to “treat it as art and curate it to where it adds to DMX’s legacy and not just a blip of a moment that seems like it works when one still doesn’t understand the whole story.” Swizz thinks that DMX's content deserves to be curated and his story to be told which should feel like something real. “A lot of people got footage on Dog, and [to] everybody out there that got the footage, just curate. Just think about the legacy and not just put something out just to say you have it,” Swizz added.

More about DMX and Swizz Beatz

Exodus is the eighth and first posthumous studio album by late rapper DMX which is his first studio album since Undisputed and his first with Def Jam since Grand Champ. The rapper passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. Swizz Beats is known for several hit singles such as Gotta Man, Jigga My Nigga, Girl's Best Friend, Upgrade U, Check on It, Ring the Alarm and many more.

