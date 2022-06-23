'SYL': Sidhu Moosewala's 1st Song After Death Out; Emotional Fans Say 'legends Never Die'

Sidhu Moosewala's song SYL has posthumously been released on the late singer's YouTube channel. Within three hours of its release, the song has touched close to 6 million views.

Moosewala has always made songs on real issues in Punjab and adjoining areas and his new song SYL features several issues that the state and its citizens has witnessed such as water dispute, reorganisation of Punjab, Satluj Yamana Link canal issue, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Sikh flag hoisting at the Red Fort during the farmers' agitation.

SYL: Sidhu Moosewala's first song after death out

On July 23, Sidhu Moosewala's first song after his death was released on his YouTube channel and has already created a lot of buzz, as evident from the comments section.

The song features monochrome visuals featuring Punjab rivers, and people revolting against various laws. In the middle of the song, the makers have added a viral clip of Sidhu Moosewala doing his famous 'thappi' on stage during one of his concerts. The video ends with the hashtags 'Save Punjab Waters' and 'Free Sikh Prisoners'.

Watch the song here:

Moosewala's fans got emotional soon after the song was released as they took to the comments section calling him a 'legend' and that 'legends never die.' One wrote, "His success is not his body, his success is his soul and his music so Sidhu is here or not, it doesn't matter bcoz he is living with his soul in his songs inside us..his music in our ears then heart and brain...rest in peace rest in power (sic)." A fan even commented, "S - Simple I- Intelligent D- Daring H- Honest U- Unbeatable Always live in our hearts [ Sidhu brother, you will always remain in our hearts" and many dropped hearts and emotional emoticons under the song, SYL (sic)"

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for involvement in the murder.