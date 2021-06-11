Last Updated:

SZA And SAINt JHN Collaborate For LeBron James' Film Space Jam's Track 'Just For Me'

SZA and SAINt JHN recently teamed up for Space Jam: A New Legacy's song titled Just For Me. Read on to know more about the soundtrack here.

Guyanese-American rapper-singer SAINt JHN recently teamed up with SZA for the new single titled Just For Me. The track will appear on the soundtrack to the new LeBron James film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. While the entire soundtrack will be released next month on July 9, the movie is scheduled to hit screens on July 16. 

According to a report by Pitchfork, American singer SZA has collaborated with SAINt JHN for LeBron James' new film's track titled Just For Me, which released recently. While the soundtrack hasn’t been fully detailed, it’s set to feature songs by Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and more. The romantic track is the second song to be released after We Win, which was sung by Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby.

The full soundtrack album will arrive on July 9, a week before the film’s premiere on July 16 in the US. However, the release dates for the UK and other countries haven't been announced yet. Recently, the film’s second trailer, which was released on June 9, had featured snippets of two other soundtracks including Lil Uzi Vert’s Pump Up the Jam and Cordae and Duckwrth’s Settle The Score. The official Twitter handle of Space Jam: A New Legacy shared the new trailer and wrote, " NEW TRAILER ALERT! LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives. Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theatres and HBO Max – July 16."

SZA's songs 

SZA recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of her classic debut album, Ctrl which was released on June 9, 2017. The album topped Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and earned SZA five Grammy nominations. She took to her Twitter handle yesterday and thanked her album for changing her life and added that she doesn't even have words for it. SZA's other popular tracks include All The Stars, Good Days, What Lovers Do among many others.

