SZA Claims She 'hates Her Label' After Single 'Good Days' Drops Out Of Hot 100

Last Christmas, SZA dropped her new single Good Days. The song quickly made it to Billboard's Hot 100 singles within the first week of its release. In the second week, it reached the number 9 spot and became SZA's first top ten single as a solo artist.

Recently, much to the singer's dismay, the song dropped out of the Billboard Hot 100 charts as pointed out by Pop Data. The tweet from the company read, "Good Days" by @SZA goes recurrent and departs from the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The smash-hit scored SZA her first solo top 10 hit in the region, peaking at #9 and charting for 20 weeks. This is SZA's BIGGEST solo hit yet."

Pop Data's tweet showed how the single's popularity rose around the second and third week of January 2021. In a particular week around March 2021, the song began receiving more attention. After that, the song's popularity started falling more. The news of SZA's song dropping out of the Billboard Hot 100 was confirmed on May 25, 2021.

One of SZA's fan pages shared the news on their Instagram account and received a response from the artist herself. SZA wrote, "I really hate my label. So much." after reading the news.

SZA claims she 'hates her label' after Good Days drops out of Singles Chart

The smash hit scored SZA her first solo top 10 hit in the region, peaking at #9 and charting for 20 weeks. This is SZA's BIGGEST solo hit yet. Check its full chart run below! pic.twitter.com/7vxxGjF80A — Pop Data (@PopDataMusic) May 25, 2021

Before this, SZA has complained about her company. According to a report by Uproxx, the singer had tweeted to a fan about the frustration she faced regarding her label's president. SZA is managed by Top Dawg Entertainment, where Terrence “Punch” Henderson is the president.

Back in August 2020, she had responded to a fan about her upcoming music and when they should expect it to release. A frustrated SZA replied, "At this point y’all gotta ask punch. I've done all I can do." Another fan asked her if the situation was hostile or just out of the singer's hands, to which SZA replied, "BEEN hostile." In another tweet, she even confirmed that the label's president would always reply with "soon." whenever she asked about any song's release date.

SZA says she felt hostile while working under Top Dawg Entertainment

BEEN hostile . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Punch himself denied the claims when a fan called him out for SZA's claims back in August 2020. The fan accused him of having a superiority complex and the need to be controlling women. Punch responded to the allegations and said, "Wow. That was a great read except you're 100% wrong."

TDE's president denies all claims made by SZA

Wow. That was a great read except you’re 100% wrong. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020