SZA In 'shock' After Demise Of 8 Attendees At Astroworld Festival, Says 'just Praying'

The 'mass casualty incident' that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival in Houston has left singer SZA, Rap star Master P, Don Toliver among others 'speechless'

Eight attendees passed away and many got injured at the Astroworld Festival on Friday after Grammy-nominated singer Travis Scott's performance led to a stampede like situation. The Houston concert, which is being described by the officials as a "mass casualty incident" saw 50,000 spectators surging towards the stage, which created panic as people started feeling unconscious, while others suffered cardiac arrests. 

Astroworld performer SZA, who took to the stage before Scott but ended up leaving the event early, has mentioned her 'speechless' state after learning about the incident. Taking to her Twitter handle today, the singer also sent out prayers to the families of those that lost their lives. Other celebrities like rapper Don Toliver, Master P, Trey Songz among others also sent out condolence messages to the bereaved families. 

Singer SZA 'speechless' after Astroworld Festival casualty 

Taking to her Twitter handle, the songstress wrote, "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives."  Rapper Master P, who also performed at the event, issued a statement, noting that 'this was supposed to be a historical event'. "I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore. I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event, It was Soo Lit" 

Among other performers, Houston native and rapper Don Toliver wrote, "Praying for all those we lost and their loved ones,". Trey Songz deemed the incident as 'unimaginable and very sad'. "Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston...Prayers up", he wrote. 

As per People reports, the news was confirmed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Among those dead are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds and a 27-year-old, while 13 people still remain hospitalized. Headliner Travis Scott also issued a statement that read “My Prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival". He also mentioned his commitment to work alongside the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. 

